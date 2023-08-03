Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Indianapolis in 2024

Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in...
Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to the Hoosier state!

On Thursday, Swift announced another leg of The Eras Tour in North America starting Oct. 18, 2024. One of her added stops is Indianapolis, where the pop singer will perform three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to our sister station WTHR.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will open each show, which will take place on the following dates:

  • Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
  • Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024
  • Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Fans can register now through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan for a chance to purchase tickets. Registration, which does not guarantee tickets, is open through Saturday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. ET.

After registering, fans will receive an email on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to confirm the next steps.

The other added stops Swift announced on Thursday include Miami, New Orleans, and Toronto.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New NIPSCO electricity rates begin in August

Updated: moments ago

Traffic

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Both northbound and southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction between McKinley Avenue and Ardennes Avenue .

News

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of his car on McKenzie...

Dowagiac man injured in Cass County rollover crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputies were called Thursday morning to a crash on McKenzie Street near Marcellus Highway in Wayne Township.

Latest News

News

One Year Later: Remembering Jackie Walorski on anniversary of deadly crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Thursday marks a somber anniversary here in Michiana, as it was one year ago today that Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others were killed in a crash in Elkhart County.

News

Thursday marks anniversary of crash that killed Jackie Walorski

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Warm Air Remains, Weekend Rain Chances Increasing

First Alert Forecast: Warm Air Remains, Weekend Rain Chances Increasing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Hazy skies will linger across Michiana into Friday afternoon, but air quality issues will stay low.

News

First Alert Forecast: Warm Air Remains, Weekend Rain Chances Increasing

First Alert Forecast: Warm Air Remains, Weekend Rain Chances Increasing

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Local soccer academy celebrates third anniversary

International Soccer Academy celebrates third anniversary

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The International Soccer Academy of America (ISAA), located on Edison Road in Mishawaka, is about to kick off its third school year.

News

SS Badger cancels seasonal operations

Updated: 12 hours ago