Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Indianapolis in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to the Hoosier state!

On Thursday, Swift announced another leg of The Eras Tour in North America starting Oct. 18, 2024. One of her added stops is Indianapolis, where the pop singer will perform three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to our sister station WTHR.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will open each show, which will take place on the following dates:

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Fans can register now through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan for a chance to purchase tickets. Registration, which does not guarantee tickets, is open through Saturday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. ET.

After registering, fans will receive an email on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to confirm the next steps.

The other added stops Swift announced on Thursday include Miami, New Orleans, and Toronto.

