School bus safety reminders as Michiana students return to class

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids in Indiana are already heading back to school, which is why it’s important to refresh your memory on school bus safety and the laws of the road.

When a bus is stopped with its flashing red lights on a two-way road or on a multi-lane road with no divider, traffic must stop in all lanes and all directions.

The only exception is when there is a concrete or grass barrier between multi-lane traffic. When that is the case, vehicles behind the bus are required to stop, but vehicles in the opposite travelling lanes can proceed with caution.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner says following the laws of the road will help keep kids, yourself, and other drivers safe.

“Our morning drives and afternoon drives are about to change drastically because we’re going to have buses on the road,” Sgt. Bohner says. “And this is a good time to prepare our minds as we’re doing our morning and afternoon commutes — to get used to stopping for buses and seeing kids walking to and from the bus stop, and then having that conversation with the kids, too. Walking safely to the school bus stop, using sidewalks if possible, and just really focusing on being safe.”

Thanks to the MAXSTRONG law that was put into effect in 2019, most school buses are equipped with stop arm cameras, which can be used to prosecute those that pass buses illegally.

