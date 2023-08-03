Open house set for Camp Millhouse new lodge

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) — In what is being called “life-changing,” Camp Millhouse just wrapped up its summer season with a game-changing new lodge.

“It really has been amazing,” said Diana Breden, Camp Millhouse executive director. “This is our first summer to get to use it, and it was awesome.”

The camp’s 82-year-old lodge was due for an upgrade after it began to show its age. Thus, leaders began efforts to draw up plans for a new dwelling.

“We started this process in the summer of 2020 when we realized that the floor in our kitchen in our 82-year-old lodge was falling in,” Breden said. “We had a contractor come in and shore up the floor so that we could safely use it until we could start raising money for the new building.”

After demolishing the old digs, followed by a $1.6 million price tag, a new page in the camp’s history is written.

“There’s another camper who brings her camera every time. And she just walked around with her camera for the first five minutes, just taking pictures of everything in the lodge,” Breden said.

The new lodge is complete with air conditioning, more bathroom space, an upgraded kitchen area, and, overall, more space.

“The old lodge, though, was 3,894 square feet,” Breden said. “This one is 6,555 square feet. So, we gained a lot of usable space that we were not used to having like medical rooms, larger bathrooms that are private storage rooms that we never had, a walk-in freezer that we never had.”

While it may seem like just another new building from the outside, it’s home to many campers; some having spent as many as five decades at Camp Millhouse.

“We had one camper who almost fell to her knees when she walked in the front door and she saw the tables and the fireplace at the end,”

For some campers, Camp Millhouse is one of the highlights of their lives...The impact even extending past the property line.

Keith Shearer has lived in the area his whole life. He and his wife Ruth have always had close ties with the camp.

“What’s amazing is our Lions Club takes a train back every week that they’re there one night for an hour or two,” Shearer said. “It is that’s a very important portion of, I believe, the kids’ camping experience here. I used to drive the train quite a bit, and they would recognize the driver as the train comes in.”

As a new era begins for Camp Millhouse, there’s optimism for the next chapter as a new healthcare center, among other things, is in the works.

“The work never stops,” Breden said. “And that’s okay because we know what we’re working for, and that’s our families.”

An open house to show off the new facility is Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

