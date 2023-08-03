One Year Later: Remembering Jackie Walorski on anniversary of deadly crash

(WNDU) - Thursday marks a somber anniversary here in Michiana.

It was one year ago today that Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three others were killed in a crash in Elkhart County.

Walorski was riding with staff members Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson on State Road 19 when police say Potts attempted to pass a truck and collided with a Buick, driven by Edith Schmucker of Nappanee, that was heading in the opposite direction.

All four of them died from their injuries. A cross bearing the name of Schmucker can still be found at the crash site today.

“It’s tough to know you drive past the location where your wife lost her life — and not just your wife, but three other people,” said Dean Swihart, husband of the late congresswoman. “You know, I grew up… you take the vows till death do you part, And we looked at that, you know late 80s, 90s, we’re going to live our whole lives together. I did not in any way imagine that I would be a widower at age 56.”

“I drive by the site of the accident on a very regular basis, said Rep. Rudy Yakym, who was elected to succeed Walorski after her death. “Every time I drive by there, I stop in that moment. . . which is probably a few times a month at least, to have a moment of reflection and think of how easily that could have been anyone of us.”

Yakym plans to mark Thursday’s anniversary with a visit to Jackie Walorski’s grave. Swihart will have dinner with her family.

Meanwhile, Yakym issued the following statement Thursday morning in remembrance of Walorski:

Today is August 3rd, which means a long year has passed since we tragically lost my dear friend Jackie Walorski, along with Emma Thomson, Zach Potts, and Edith Schmucker. I know for many of us, not a day goes by that we don’t think about and miss Jackie. I know that’s especially true for Jackie’s family. And although time helps heal some of the anguish, her loss left a giant hole in the Second District community that cannot easily be filled. Those we lost last year also left us to reflect on our own lives. This solemn anniversary serves as a reminder that our time on Earth is short, and the days we have should be filled with the people we love and the things that matter. And it’s a reminder the best way to honor Jackie’s memory is by following her example of serving others along with causes greater than ourselves. So today is about remembrance for the lives we lost a year ago and giving gratitude for our own. And while it is certainly still a day of sadness, it is also so encouraging to Jackie’s passion for public service and the lasting legacy she left live on both in D.C. and in the Second District. May God Bless Jackie Walorski, Emma Thomson, Zach Potts, and Edith Schmucker.

16 News Now has a special story planned for Thursday evening. Mark Peterson will tell us how her loved ones will carry on her memory.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.