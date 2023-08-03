One Year Later: Remembering Jackie Walorski on anniversary of deadly crash

(WNDU) - It was a dark day in Michiana history.

One year ago, the life of a sitting congresswoman was lost in a car crash in Elkhart County.

Jackie Walorski had represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013. The crash also claimed the lives of two congressional staffers — Zachery Potts and Emma Thompson — and the life of Edith Schmucker, the driver of the other car involved in the crash.

It was said at the funeral that Walorski was gone in the blink of an eye, in a fraction of a second. Only now has the community had 365 days to collect its collective breath.

For some, it’s not hard to remember how things played out on Aug. 3, 2022. It’s impossible to forget.

“I was at the tire shop,” recalled Dean Swihart, the husband of 27 years that Jackie left behind. “My trucks on the lift. There’s no wheels on my truck, there’s no tires on the wheels. I’m stuck there for two hours. I’m getting phone calls and messages that they can’t get a hold of Jackie, or Zach, or Emma, and I’m texting I’m calling.

“I’m met at the door with a sheriff’s deputy, and he meets me and he says, ‘Dean, we have to go in and sit down.’” He continued. “When the deputy shows up at hour house and says we have to sit down and doesn’t say we have to go to the hospital, you’ve got a pretty good idea of what happened.”

Back then, now-Congressman Rudy Yakym was giving a presentation at a corporate retreat in northern Michigan when he learned of Walorski’s death.

“I had my iPad open for notes because I was in the middle of my presentation and received a text message on the screen that said, ‘Hey, just a few minutes ago, our congresswoman was killed tragically in a car accident,” Yakym recalled. “I walked out of the presentation right in the middle of it. Just walked out and started crying.

“It was just such a shaking moment for all of us,” he continued. “A moment that rocked me to the core. Rocked our district to the core. We’ll never forget the terror of finding out that you lost a dear friend to a tragic car accident.”

(WNDU)

On Aug. 3, 2022, Jackie Walorski was doing what Jackie Walorski spent so much time doing: traveling. She was returning from a ribbon cutting event in Claypool when the crash occurred — with her career at an apparent crossroads.

“Jackie had two speeds: fast and faster,” Yakym said. “In all the conversations we had over the years, she and I have never talked about, on either side of the equation, slowing down. It’s always about looking forward, figuring out how we could better serve the people of the district.”

But conversations Walorski had with her husband revealed otherwise.

“She was planning on this being her last term,” Swihart revealed. “She had such terrible back pain, joint pain, arthritis. The world didn’t know it, but it was terrible pain. And she had a super-high pain tolerance, but she was always a fighter for the underdog, and she wasn’t going to let pain stop her.”

What Walorski apparently wanted to do next was be a national spokesperson for an organization involved in the fight to end child hunger.

Jackie Walorski and Dean Swihart (WNDU)

In addition to dealing with his wife’s passing, Swihart also had to decide who he wanted to see her congressional torch passed to. No fewer than seven times, he was encouraged to run for her seat himself.

“I’m a schoolteacher. I’m a music teacher. I just retired, but if I would have lost my life, School City of Mishawaka would not have knocked on the door and said, ‘Oh Jackie, will you come over and teach Dean’s music classes?’ Just because you’re married to somebody doesn’t mean you can take the job,” Swihart told 16 News Now. “I’ve been out there in D.C. I’ve seen the job she did. I’ve seen the pressures that were put on her. That place is a cesspool, and they call it a swamp — it’s a swamp.”

Swihart has revived a ministry — Impact International — that he and Walorski created more than two decades ago. He’s sifting through and passing on some of the many mementos his wife left behind.

“I don’t know what to do with all the things that she’s been given over the years, but I know that people will appreciate them when I get the right things to the right people,” Swihart said before giving this reporter two awards Walorski received from the Indiana Broadcasters Association for honoring the first amendment.

As for the anniversary of her death, Swihart says he’ll have dinner with family.

As for Congressman Yakym, “On Aug. 3, we’ll be planning personally to make a stop and visit at Jackie’s grave site, say a little prayer, and have a little time of reflection there as well. Maybe reaching out to the family on that day and making sure they know that they still have my love, support, and prayers.”

In the past year, the Veterans Administration clinic in Mishawaka was named in honor of Walorski, and so was a section of County Road 4 near the Amazon warehouse that was built in Elkhart County.

(WNDU)

16 News Now also wants to take a moment to remember the other three people killed in the crash on Aug. 3, 2022, as our thoughts are with their families, too, on this difficult anniversary.

Edith Schmucker was in the other car. She was a loving mother and worked at Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa.

In the car with Walorski were Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. Zach was just 27 and a rising star, serving as chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party.

Emma was Jackie’s communications director. She’s remembered as a loving friend, daughter, and woman of faith.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.