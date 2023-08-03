Advertise With Us

Niles Fire Department to host ‘Spray Day’ at Riverfront Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Looking to cool off from the heat?

The Niles Fire Department will be hosting its second annual Spray Day on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

The department will be using a firetruck to spray gallons of water on the park for kids to cool off in! The city of Niles will also be providing popsicles for attendees while supplies last.

With last year’s Spray Day being a “monumental success,” Niles officials are hoping for another great turnout.

“Everyone had a great time last year, so we figured we should host another. We all enjoy these events; they get us out of the office and allow us to interact with our residents,” said Public Safety Director Mike Dawson.

If you’re looking for more events in the city of Niles, follow its Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old South Bend boy recovering from dog attack
Baby flown to hospital after getting burned by cooking oil
New NIPSCO electricity rates begin in August
Adriana DeMuth said there were mass patient discharges and staff getting fired in the last few...
‘Seemed like they were trying to cover their tracks’: Former Landmark worker details final weeks on the job
Kenneth Barnett
Walkerton man arrested after allegedly throwing knife at woman

Latest News

City gears up for return of annual Elkhart Grand Prix starting on Friday, August 4.
City gears up for annual Elkhart Grand Prix
Indiana Dunes National Park offering Saturday activities all through August
Wednesday’s Child: ‘Creative Zack’ still waiting for new family
Gentlemen & Scholars to host ‘Spellapalooza’ for good cause