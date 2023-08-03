Niles Fire Department to host ‘Spray Day’ at Riverfront Park

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Looking to cool off from the heat?

The Niles Fire Department will be hosting its second annual Spray Day on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

The department will be using a firetruck to spray gallons of water on the park for kids to cool off in! The city of Niles will also be providing popsicles for attendees while supplies last.

With last year’s Spray Day being a “monumental success,” Niles officials are hoping for another great turnout.

“Everyone had a great time last year, so we figured we should host another. We all enjoy these events; they get us out of the office and allow us to interact with our residents,” said Public Safety Director Mike Dawson.

If you’re looking for more events in the city of Niles, follow its Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.