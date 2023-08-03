NIHHC hosting back-to-school health fair next week

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s August, which means many families are getting ready to go back to school!

The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition will be hosting a back-to-school health fair on Friday, Aug. 11, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elkhart High School. All services are free of cost, and no documents are required.

To help address multiple community needs, NIHHC will also provide cholesterol, glucose, and A1C screenings, along with blood pressure, BMI, and waist circumference tests. In addition, NIHHC will distribute free school supplies, serve tacos, and offer a $25 gas gift card to all those who receive at least one vaccine.

The following vaccines will be offered:

Dtap

Kinrix

Hep A & B

Polio

MMR

Tdap

HPV

Meningitis ACYW

Meningitis B

MMRV

Varicella

Pneumonia

Shingles

COVID-19

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register for the event by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s health hotline at (574) 206-3938, by calling 1-877-217-2583.

