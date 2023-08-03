New superintendent welcomes Knox students back to class

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Students in Knox returned to the classroom Thursday, and they’ve got a new leader this year!

Last month, the Knox Community School Board approved the hiring of Greg Mikulich. His first official day as superintendent of Knox Community School Corporation was Tuesday.

Our own Tricia Sloma had a chance to sit down with Mikulich to learn more about what students can expect this year. During their conversation, he explained what inspired him to apply for the job.

“I took a drive, I pulled into the parking lot here at Knox. . . I was in awe,” Mikulich recalled. “I thought, ‘What an amazing spot this would be to be a first-time superintendent. After the first interview, I said, ‘Absolutely. This is where I want to be.’

Mikulich went on to say that he and the board are all in the same direction in terms of what they’re trying to build at Knox.

“One of our goals is creating a culture of excellence,” he said. “I think what I bring to the table is — with the background that I have — I know what the teachers need, I know what the buildings need. And from up top, I want to make great decisions that are building a culture of excellence in each building, based upon their needs.”

The district has an enrollment of roughly 1700-1800 students.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

School Bus Safety laws

School bus safety reminders as Michiana students return to class

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Here's a reminder on the laws of the road and the importance of school bus stop safety.

Back To School

Back to School 2023: First days back in class for students across Michiana

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
While most schools in Michigan won’t be starting until late August, some districts in Indiana will be starting as soon as the first week of August.

Back To School

Rochester Back to School

Zebras back in classes at Rochester Community Schools

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Rochester Community Schools welcomed students back to classes Wednesday morning, kicking off the back-to-school season here in Michiana.

Back To School

Rules of the road when stopping for school buses

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Some school districts here in Michiana are reopening their doors to students this week, which means school buses are going to be back on the roads and drivers need to stay alert.

Latest News

Back To School

Granger Community Church providing discounted clothing for students returning to classroom

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s back to school season, and one Michiana church is looking to help families provide clothing for their children so they can have a great start to the school year!

Back To School

New charter school in South Bend holds open house ahead of first day

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The open house gave teachers and families a chance to talk for the first time and preview some of what’s to come for the upcoming school year.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Plymouth Applied Skills Class wins Martin’s grant

One School at a Time: Plymouth Applied Skills Class wins Martin’s grant

Updated: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The Applied Skills class at Plymouth High School will be using the grant money for weekly field trips to Magical Meadows, a therapeutic riding facility in Warsaw.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Excel Center in South Bend wins Martin’s grant

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Run by Goodwill, the free high school helps people over 18 finish their Indiana Core 40 diplomas.

Education

Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal on May 8, 2023.

Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
With more than 28 years of education experience under her belt, Krista Troyer has been named the new principal of Model Elementary School.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: St. Jude Catholic School Wins Martin’s Grant.

One School at a Time: St. Jude Catholic School Wins Martin’s Grant

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Martin’s Super Markets has awarded $1,000 to St. Jude's Catholic School for its snack cart program, which helps kids with disabilities learn social, business, and culinary skills.