New superintendent welcomes Knox students back to class

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Students in Knox returned to the classroom Thursday, and they’ve got a new leader this year!

Last month, the Knox Community School Board approved the hiring of Greg Mikulich. His first official day as superintendent of Knox Community School Corporation was Tuesday.

Our own Tricia Sloma had a chance to sit down with Mikulich to learn more about what students can expect this year. During their conversation, he explained what inspired him to apply for the job.

“I took a drive, I pulled into the parking lot here at Knox. . . I was in awe,” Mikulich recalled. “I thought, ‘What an amazing spot this would be to be a first-time superintendent. After the first interview, I said, ‘Absolutely. This is where I want to be.’

Mikulich went on to say that he and the board are all in the same direction in terms of what they’re trying to build at Knox.

“One of our goals is creating a culture of excellence,” he said. “I think what I bring to the table is — with the background that I have — I know what the teachers need, I know what the buildings need. And from up top, I want to make great decisions that are building a culture of excellence in each building, based upon their needs.”

The district has an enrollment of roughly 1700-1800 students.

