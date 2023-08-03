Mishawaka Cavemen quietly determined to have big season

By Matt Loch
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Last season, the Mishawaka Cavemen claimed their fourth sectional championship under head coach Keith Kinder.

But despite having a 21-0 lead at one point in the regional championship game, their season ended there.

That is driving the team to do more. So much so, that this team is quiet and focused at practice.

Coach Kinder told 16 Sports he’s been around teams that are “the hoopers and the hollerers,” but not this group. So, we asked them why.

“I don’t know, I feel like we just kind of get to work,” said running back Ethan Bryce. “I feel like as we go throughout the season, we’ll be louder but as we get more comfortable with each other. But as of now, it’s just kind of get to work.”

“We have a lot of leaders,” said safety Jack Troyer. “Me, Brady, and Trey are all kind of the same. We’re not very spoken, and we don’t get on people very much. But when you look at us, we’re all working hard.”

“It’s just kind of the way our program has been,” said quarterback Brady Fisher. “We’re not the loudest, but we just get to business.”

Mishawaka opens its season against crosstown rival Marian on Aug. 18.

