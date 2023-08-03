Medical Moment: Lifesaving RSV vaccine approved for seniors

(WNDU) - It’s a respiratory disease most people think is only dangerous for babies! But it can be life-threatening for older people too.

Now after decades of testing and tweaking, researchers have developed a vaccine for RSV.

“RSV vaccine has been six decades in the making, and it was pretty groundbreaking,” said Dr. Shalika Katugaha, an infectious disease expert.

Now, for the first time, a vaccine is approved for adults 60 and older. But what is RSV?

RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It mimics the common cold but can turn into pneumonia. Infectious disease experts say babies, older people and anyone with a compromised immune system is at risk.

“So, RSV is transmitted when someone coughs or sneezes,” Dr. Katugaha said. “And then another common way that people do get it, especially these older adults, is direct contact with the virus, which actually means kissing their grandchild and getting it from them exactly that way.”

Severe cases can be deadly.

“It’s, in fact, responsible for around 10,000 deaths in people over 60 and in 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalizations in this age group,” Dr. Katugaha said.

To date, two vaccines have FDA approval, the first made by GSK, the brand name is Arexvy—the second created by Pfizer. In clinical trials, the new RSV vaccine showed that the once-a-year shot lowered the risk of symptoms by 83% and severe illness by 94%. But is the shot safe?

“They are not live shots and so, they should be fine for anyone over 60 to get,” Dr. Katugaha said.

But with many older adults already on their fifth or sixth COVID vaccine and booster, combined with the flu and shingles vaccines, is that too many vaccines for our body to handle?

“Your body does not get too many vaccines. In fact, vaccines are our strength and our armor; they’re what protect us,” Dr. Katugaha finished.

The goal is to have the vaccine available by fall in time for the next RSV season.

