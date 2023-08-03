Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you along Main Street in Mishawaka, here’s a traffic alert you need to know about!

Lane restrictions are now in place on N. Main Street between McKinley Avenue and Ardennes Avenue as crews work on gas service line replacements.

Both northbound and southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction during this work. Weather permitting, the restrictions are expected to be in place until Saturday, Aug. 5.

Barricades and signage will be in place during these restrictions. You’re asked to use caution and encouraged to find alternate routes to ensure the safety of the crews working in the area.

