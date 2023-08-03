Lake Michigan College millage renewal on primary ballot

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A millage proposal in the hands of voters during the upcoming primary in Michigan would generate millions for Lake Michigan College.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the millage proposal on Tuesday’s ballot would cap the millage at 0.8804 mill for 20 years, through 2043.

“This is not a tax increase. It is a renewal. In fact, this millage would freeze the current tax rate through 2043,” Lake Michigan College President Trevor Kubatzke told The Herald-Palladium. “We are simply seeking to renew our main operational millage that the community has supported since 1963.”

A millage is the rate at which property taxes are levied on real estate or other property. The millage rate is the number of dollars of tax assessed for each $1,000 of property value.

If approved, the millage would generate an estimated $9.47 million in 2024.

