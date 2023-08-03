Advertise With Us

Indiana Dunes National Park offering Saturday activities all through August

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - While summer might be winding down, you can still get out and enjoy the warm weather!

The Indiana Dunes National Park is offering a wide variety of ranger-led programs every Saturday for the month of August. Attendees can hike, go bird watching, learn about local wildlife, and more!

The activity schedule for August is as follows:

  • West Beach Hike - Saturday, Aug. 5, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the West Beach Parking Lot.
  • Birding for Beginners - Saturday, Aug. 12, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Paul H. Douglas Center.
  • Dune Ridge Hike - Saturday, Aug. 12, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kemil Parking Lot.
  • Tolleston Dunes Nature Hike - Saturday, Aug. 19, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Tolleston Dunes Parking Lot.
  • Wonders of Wildlife - Saturday, Aug. 19, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Paul H. Douglas Center.
  • Octave Chanute Aviation Day - Saturday, Aug. 19, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center
  • Pinhook Bog Open House - Every Saturday in August, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Pinhook Bog Parking Lot

Indiana Dunes also offers programs every day of the week, including education booths, open houses, special events, and festivals.

For more information on programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old South Bend boy recovering from dog attack
Baby flown to hospital after getting burned by cooking oil
New NIPSCO electricity rates begin in August
Adriana DeMuth said there were mass patient discharges and staff getting fired in the last few...
‘Seemed like they were trying to cover their tracks’: Former Landmark worker details final weeks on the job
Kenneth Barnett
Walkerton man arrested after allegedly throwing knife at woman

Latest News

City gears up for return of annual Elkhart Grand Prix starting on Friday, August 4.
City gears up for annual Elkhart Grand Prix
Niles Fire Department to host ‘Spray Day’ at Riverfront Park
Wednesday’s Child: ‘Creative Zack’ still waiting for new family
Gentlemen & Scholars to host ‘Spellapalooza’ for good cause