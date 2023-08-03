Indiana Dunes National Park offering Saturday activities all through August

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - While summer might be winding down, you can still get out and enjoy the warm weather!

The Indiana Dunes National Park is offering a wide variety of ranger-led programs every Saturday for the month of August. Attendees can hike, go bird watching, learn about local wildlife, and more!

The activity schedule for August is as follows:

West Beach Hike - Saturday, Aug. 5, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the West Beach Parking Lot.

Birding for Beginners - Saturday, Aug. 12, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Paul H. Douglas Center.

Dune Ridge Hike - Saturday, Aug. 12, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kemil Parking Lot.

Tolleston Dunes Nature Hike - Saturday, Aug. 19, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Tolleston Dunes Parking Lot.

Wonders of Wildlife - Saturday, Aug. 19, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Paul H. Douglas Center.

Octave Chanute Aviation Day - Saturday, Aug. 19, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center

Pinhook Bog Open House - Every Saturday in August, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Pinhook Bog Parking Lot

Indiana Dunes also offers programs every day of the week, including education booths, open houses, special events, and festivals.

For more information on programs, click here.

