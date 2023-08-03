First Alert Forecast: Warm Air Remains, Weekend Rain Chances Increasing

The quiet pattern will stick around through most of the week. The stagnant air mass will bring above average temperatures back to the area. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s on Thursday and hold in that territory most of the weekend. The humidity will stay low during this stretch and morning temperatures will average between the middle to low 60s. The first chance of rain will enter the forecast on Saturday and into the start of next week.

THURSDAY: Muggy throughout the day with highs reaching into the mid 80s with temps dipping into the mid 60s by nighttime.

FRIDAY: Continuing warm and somewhat muggy temps to end the workweek. Highs remain in the mid 80s with overnight lows drop into the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Small rain chances will return ahead of a low pressure with only a few isolated showers expected at the most. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances around 20%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A low pressure complex will move into Michiana as the weekend continues with rain and storm chances reaching their peak, with some possibly being strong to severe late Sunday. Confidence is low with this system as of now. Luckily, by Monday, temps will fall down and grind any severe chances down to zero. Cooler temperatures will prevail next week with highs in the upper 70 and low 80s.

