Dowagiac man injured in Cass County rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 62-year-old Dowagiac man is recovering from his injuries after a rollover crash Thursday morning in Cass County.

Deputies were called just before 4:55 a.m. to a crash on McKenzie Street near Marcellus Highway in Wayne Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of his car, causing it to roll over. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are unclear at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, but police do not believe the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Pride Care EMS, the Wayne Township Fire Department, and the Dowagiac Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.