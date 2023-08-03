Dowagiac man injured in Cass County rollover crash

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of his car on McKenzie...
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of his car on McKenzie Street near Marcellus Highway, causing it to roll over.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 62-year-old Dowagiac man is recovering from his injuries after a rollover crash Thursday morning in Cass County.

Deputies were called just before 4:55 a.m. to a crash on McKenzie Street near Marcellus Highway in Wayne Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of his car, causing it to roll over. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are unclear at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, but police do not believe the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Pride Care EMS, the Wayne Township Fire Department, and the Dowagiac Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in...

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Indianapolis in 2024

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
The pop singer will perform three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in November 2024.

Traffic

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Both northbound and southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction between McKinley Avenue and Ardennes Avenue .

News

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

One Year Later: Remembering Jackie Walorski on anniversary of deadly crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Thursday marks a somber anniversary here in Michiana, as it was one year ago today that Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others were killed in a crash in Elkhart County.

Latest News

News

Thursday marks anniversary of crash that killed Jackie Walorski

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Warm Air Remains, Weekend Rain Chances Increasing

First Alert Forecast: Warm Air Remains, Weekend Rain Chances Increasing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Hazy skies will linger across Michiana into Friday afternoon, but air quality issues will stay low.

News

First Alert Forecast: Warm Air Remains, Weekend Rain Chances Increasing

First Alert Forecast: Warm Air Remains, Weekend Rain Chances Increasing

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Local soccer academy celebrates third anniversary

International Soccer Academy celebrates third anniversary

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The International Soccer Academy of America (ISAA), located on Edison Road in Mishawaka, is about to kick off its third school year.

News

SS Badger cancels seasonal operations

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

International Soccer Academy celebrates third anniversary

Updated: 12 hours ago