Concord Community Schools to offer evening enrollment hours next week

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord Community Schools will offer evening enrollment hours next week to help families who wish to enroll in the district but need additional assistance completing the enrollment process.

Families can enroll in-person Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Concord Education Center, which is located at 59040 Minuteman Way. On Aug. 8, 9, and 10, evening registration will be available until 8 p.m.

The district’s upcoming in-person enrollment hours are listed below:

  • Friday, Aug. 4: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 7: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 8: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 10: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 11: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 14: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 15: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families can also enroll online. Bilingual staff will be available to support families who need assistance completing the enrollment process online.

Families who live within Concord district boundaries may register at any grade level, but the district says a limited number of out-of-district transfer student enrollments may still be accepted in the following grades:

  • Kindergarten
  • 1st grade
  • 5th grade
  • 9th grade

The 2023-24 school year begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

For more information, you’re asked to call the Concord Education Center at 574-875-5161 and ask to speak to an enrollment specialist.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

New superintendent welcomes Knox students back to class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our own Tricia Sloma had a chance to sit down with Greg Mikulich to learn more about what students can expect this year.

Back To School

School Bus Safety laws

School bus safety reminders as Michiana students return to class

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Here's a reminder on the laws of the road and the importance of school bus stop safety.

Back To School

Back to School 2023: First days back in class for students across Michiana

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
While most schools in Michigan won’t be starting until late August, some districts in Indiana will be starting as soon as the first week of August.

Back To School

Rochester Back to School

Zebras back in classes at Rochester Community Schools

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Rochester Community Schools welcomed students back to classes Wednesday morning, kicking off the back-to-school season here in Michiana.

Latest News

Back To School

Rules of the road when stopping for school buses

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Some school districts here in Michiana are reopening their doors to students this week, which means school buses are going to be back on the roads and drivers need to stay alert.

Back To School

Granger Community Church providing discounted clothing for students returning to classroom

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s back to school season, and one Michiana church is looking to help families provide clothing for their children so they can have a great start to the school year!

Back To School

New charter school in South Bend holds open house ahead of first day

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The open house gave teachers and families a chance to talk for the first time and preview some of what’s to come for the upcoming school year.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Plymouth Applied Skills Class wins Martin’s grant

One School at a Time: Plymouth Applied Skills Class wins Martin’s grant

Updated: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The Applied Skills class at Plymouth High School will be using the grant money for weekly field trips to Magical Meadows, a therapeutic riding facility in Warsaw.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Excel Center in South Bend wins Martin’s grant

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Run by Goodwill, the free high school helps people over 18 finish their Indiana Core 40 diplomas.

Education

Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal on May 8, 2023.

Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
With more than 28 years of education experience under her belt, Krista Troyer has been named the new principal of Model Elementary School.