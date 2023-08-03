Concord Community Schools to offer evening enrollment hours next week

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord Community Schools will offer evening enrollment hours next week to help families who wish to enroll in the district but need additional assistance completing the enrollment process.

Families can enroll in-person Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Concord Education Center, which is located at 59040 Minuteman Way. On Aug. 8, 9, and 10, evening registration will be available until 8 p.m.

The district’s upcoming in-person enrollment hours are listed below:

Friday, Aug. 4: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Families can also enroll online. Bilingual staff will be available to support families who need assistance completing the enrollment process online.

Families who live within Concord district boundaries may register at any grade level, but the district says a limited number of out-of-district transfer student enrollments may still be accepted in the following grades:

Kindergarten

1st grade

5th grade

9th grade

The 2023-24 school year begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

For more information, you’re asked to call the Concord Education Center at 574-875-5161 and ask to speak to an enrollment specialist.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.