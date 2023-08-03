Advertise With Us

City gears up for annual Elkhart Grand Prix

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is the place to be for racers this weekend, as it’s the return of the annual grand prix!

The Elkhart Grand Prix begins on Friday, starting with the Mayor’s Challenge Race at 12 p.m. Thanks to all the sponsors, the event is free and goes until Saturday night, and invites all families to get out and enjoy all the excitement of go-karts, food, and live music.

This year marks the sixth annual grand prix that the town has seen.

“It’s also very historic to the city of Elkhart, so we just want to thank the city of Elkhart for this opportunity - without them, obviously, none of this wouldn’t be possible, so it’s just a great opportunity to bring the community together and let them experience something that you don’t really see every day,” said Jack Hoaglin, event director.

There are only four street carting races in the United States, making the Elkhart Grand Prix even more special.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old South Bend boy recovering from dog attack
Baby flown to hospital after getting burned by cooking oil
New NIPSCO electricity rates begin in August
Adriana DeMuth said there were mass patient discharges and staff getting fired in the last few...
‘Seemed like they were trying to cover their tracks’: Former Landmark worker details final weeks on the job
Kenneth Barnett
Walkerton man arrested after allegedly throwing knife at woman

Latest News

Indiana Dunes National Park offering Saturday activities all through August
Niles Fire Department to host ‘Spray Day’ at Riverfront Park
Wednesday’s Child: ‘Creative Zack’ still waiting for new family
Gentlemen & Scholars to host ‘Spellapalooza’ for good cause