City gears up for annual Elkhart Grand Prix

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is the place to be for racers this weekend, as it’s the return of the annual grand prix!

The Elkhart Grand Prix begins on Friday, starting with the Mayor’s Challenge Race at 12 p.m. Thanks to all the sponsors, the event is free and goes until Saturday night, and invites all families to get out and enjoy all the excitement of go-karts, food, and live music.

This year marks the sixth annual grand prix that the town has seen.

“It’s also very historic to the city of Elkhart, so we just want to thank the city of Elkhart for this opportunity - without them, obviously, none of this wouldn’t be possible, so it’s just a great opportunity to bring the community together and let them experience something that you don’t really see every day,” said Jack Hoaglin, event director.

There are only four street carting races in the United States, making the Elkhart Grand Prix even more special.

