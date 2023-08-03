Advertise With Us

Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial was postponed until at least Sept. 6 after New York City prosecutors asked Thursday for more time to prepare.

Majors, 33, appeared in court for what was to have been the start of his trial on charges stemming from a March confrontation with a woman who says he twisted her arm behind her back, struck her on the head and pushed her into a vehicle. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor neck and head injuries, including a cut to her ear.

Majors is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to as much as a year in jail if convicted.

The judge set a new tentative trial date of Sept. 6 after prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested more time for discovery.

“We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial,” said Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Majors walked out of the courtroom after the hearing, acknowledging some seated in the gallery. At one point he bumped his hand to his heart to a woman seated near the door.

Majors, who plays the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel films, has denied the accusations.

