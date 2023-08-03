Advertise With Us

2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press and JULIE WATSON and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials, according to the U.S. officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official, the U.S. officials said. It was unclear if the two cases were related.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. Federal officials were expected to release more details at a press conference scheduled in San Diego later Thursday.

____

Baldor reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old South Bend boy recovering from dog attack
Baby flown to hospital after getting burned by cooking oil
New NIPSCO electricity rates begin in August
Adriana DeMuth said there were mass patient discharges and staff getting fired in the last few...
‘Seemed like they were trying to cover their tracks’: Former Landmark worker details final weeks on the job
Kenneth Barnett
Walkerton man arrested after allegedly throwing knife at woman

Latest News

The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through September, trying to boost prices
Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the 'Magic' Tour, on display at Sotheby's...
Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction
FILE - A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in...
US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures
FILE - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack