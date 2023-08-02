Advertise With Us

Zebras are back in classes at Rochester Community Schools

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s officially the beginning of the back-to-school season in Michiana, with Zebras back in classes at Rochester Community Schools.

Rochester Community Schools follow a “balanced calendar,” meaning that while they do go back to school sooner than most kids across Michiana, they have longer breaks and time off in the fall, winter, and spring.

Students also enjoyed a late start to classes for their first day, as the district has a delayed start time every Wednesday, helping to make sure that students and staff are rested and ready to start another great school year- The Zebra Way!

“I get so excited over the summer, you know, by July I’m getting really pumped up, and then the teachers start coming in and fixing up their classrooms, and it’s building up to this first day where our kids come back... The First Day of School to me is almost like Christmas morning. we get all our kids back, I get to meet a whole bunch of new friends, so, super pumped over here,” says Principal of Riddle Elementary School, Luke Biernacki.

For a full list of all of the Back-To-School start dates across Michiana, click here.

