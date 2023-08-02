Walkerton man arrested after allegedly throwing knife at woman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Walkerton man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly throwing a knife at someone.
Officers with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department were called just after 5:25 p.m. Monday to a home on Thorn Road one reports of a domestic dispute during a child exchange.
While officers were investigating, Kenneth Barnett, 33, was accused of throwing a knife at a woman and injuring her on a separate occasion.
Barnett was later arrested and charged with battery by means of deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
His bond was set at $10,000 cash.
