Advertise With Us

Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.(Doritos via FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for some bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored tortilla chips.

According to the FDA, the chips could potentially contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips.

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags that were distributed at retail stores and vending machines in Pennsylvania.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

The specific recalled product information includes:

Product DescriptionSizeUPCCode Date &
Manufacturing Code
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips		1 oz.0 28400 09089 6Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
Manufacturing Code/
Time Stamp
465218034
X 22:47 - 22:54
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips
Party Size		14.5 oz0 28400 51779 9Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
EITHER one of the following
Two Manufacturing Codes/
Time Stamps
465218037
X 22:47 - 22:59
465218137
X 23:00 - 23:06

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat should not eat it and throw it away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby flown to hospital after getting burned by cooking oil
5-year-old South Bend boy recovering from dog attack
First Alert Forecast: Smoke Moving Out, Weekend Rain Chances
First Alert Forecast: Smoke Moving Out, Weekend Rain Chances
LIVESTREAM: Ospreys form nest atop WNDU studio tower
The passengers say they would like improved communication and an apology from Amtrak but say an...
More than 80 Amtrak passengers stranded in South Bend

Latest News

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway
Authorities in Hawaii say an investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by a...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Elderly man dies after being attacked by pack of dogs
Kenneth Barnett
Walkerton man arrested after allegedly throwing knife at woman
Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI
Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm