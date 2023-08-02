St. Joe County commissioners amend leaf pickup program contract

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Financial pressures that threatened to dramatically increase the cost of St. Joseph County’s leaf pickup program have been headed off at the pass.

The county was recently put on notice that the cost of disposing leaves at South Bend’s Organic Resources Facility was going to more than double.

On Tuesday, the county commissioners amended the leaf pickup contract to create alternative sites at some county highway garages and at privately owned properties.

The contract was also amended to provide users with a subscription rate that will not increase for a 10-year period.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.