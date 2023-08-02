St. Joe Co. commissioners adding security, taking inventory at empty Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor has only been closed for a day, but officials in St. Joseph County are already moving on to the next steps for the now-empty facility that housed people with mental illness and disabilities for over 100 years.

There are now “no trespassing” signs, the basement windows boarded up, and off-duty police and security personnel are monitoring the site 24-hours a day. Video surveillance cameras are also being installed on the property.

Starting Wednesday, the county will begin to take pictures and inventory all the items in the building. Portage Manor has many unique pieces of furniture — including desks, beds, and paintings. Eventually, an auction or some type of sale will be held.

Officials were asked of the possibility that this may not be county-owned land in the future.

“We are not even to that point yet,” says St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter. “The only thing I can guarantee pretty much we will put a bike and walking park in the woods. We will put a challenger little league up for the handicap. And we just have a lot of other work to do to decide what we want to do.”

Appraisals for the building and surrounding land will be done in the future. Dieter says he would love someone to buy Portage Manor after the appraisals. But, as of now, no decisions have been made about its future.

