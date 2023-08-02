SS Badger cancels seasonal operations

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WNDU) - Those interested in taking a boat out onto Lake Michigan this summer have one less option.

The SS Badger has ceased operations for the season after unexpected damage to its ramp system.

According to Lake Michigan Carferry, on July 21, a failure of the counterweight structure on the port side of the Badger’s ramp system occurred. Underwater divers and marine construction contractors have determined that necessary repairs are extensive and will take months to fix.

The company says it will be issuing full refunds for passengers with reservations, and they will be contacted individually in order of their reservation date.

“This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end, but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs - and doing it the right way - so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities,” said Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake Maritime Services, the parent company of the Lake Michigan Carferry.

Lake Michigan Carferry is asking that people respect the fencing around the dock in Ludington, as it’s an active work site.

