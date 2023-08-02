Advertise With Us

SS Badger cancels seasonal operations

FILE - The SS Badger docks in Ludington, Mich., to unload passengers and vehicles that made a...
FILE - The SS Badger docks in Ludington, Mich., to unload passengers and vehicles that made a 4-hour trip from Manitowoc, Wis., Friday, July 3, 2015. The operators of the historic ferry that carries traffic across Lake Michigan between Michigan and Wisconsin said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023; it is out of service for the rest of the season after its ramp system was damaged in July. (AP Photo/Roger Schneider)(Roger Schneider | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WNDU) - Those interested in taking a boat out onto Lake Michigan this summer have one less option.

The SS Badger has ceased operations for the season after unexpected damage to its ramp system.

According to Lake Michigan Carferry, on July 21, a failure of the counterweight structure on the port side of the Badger’s ramp system occurred. Underwater divers and marine construction contractors have determined that necessary repairs are extensive and will take months to fix.

The company says it will be issuing full refunds for passengers with reservations, and they will be contacted individually in order of their reservation date.

“This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end, but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs - and doing it the right way - so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities,” said Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake Maritime Services, the parent company of the Lake Michigan Carferry.

Lake Michigan Carferry is asking that people respect the fencing around the dock in Ludington, as it’s an active work site.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby flown to hospital after getting burned by cooking oil
5-year-old South Bend boy recovering from dog attack
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Our focus turns to late weekend rain
LIVESTREAM: Ospreys form nest atop WNDU studio tower
The passengers say they would like improved communication and an apology from Amtrak but say an...
More than 80 Amtrak passengers stranded in South Bend

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Our focus turns to late weekend rain
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Walkerton man arrested after allegedly throwing knife at woman
Wednesday’s Child: ‘Creative Zack’ still waiting for new family