South Bend seeks community feedback to help ‘Build the Budget’

(Pexels)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is looking for resident participation to help shape the 2024 budget season.

“Build the Budget” is an engagement period where city staff collects ideas and feedback from residents via an online budget survey, 311 voicemails, and interactive budget games at community events now through Sept. 10.

“Participating in the annual budget planning process is an important way that residents can help shape the future of South Bend,” Mayor James Mueller said. “The more ideas and input we get, the stronger our budget and city will be. I encourage all residents to participate in Build the Budget and make their voice heard.”

To learn more about getting involved with the city’s budget, click here.

The city’s first budget hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

