South Bend Police Department celebrates National Night Out, draws big crowd

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, police departments across the country celebrated National Night Out.

The event has been around for nearly 40 years and always takes place the first Tuesday of August.

The goal? To promote positive police-community relationships.

“I personally like the aspect of being able to talk to people in our community in non-stressful situations where we can also relate to them, like, hey these are the other people in our community. These are other ways they can help and just to see a smile on the kids’ faces running by. Give them a high five and interact with them,” said South Bend Police Department Officer Jarveair Bourn.

The event is also a time for great conversation and fun.

The South Bend Police Department had games, face painting, a bounce house, a drunk tank and food.

They also invited different organizations to share resources with the community.

“Absolutely. This gives the police department a chance to partner with so many different entities in our community, to be able to come out and have a fun-filled event where we are able to offer different things to people of our community that we serve,” said Bourn.

The event was a success!

“Believe we have been upwards of 300 or so people, so, as always, we get our vendors, we want this event to grow and we want to interact with as many people. So, if you have time, definitely come hang out with us,” said Bourn.

If you missed this year’s event, be sure to check it out next year.

It’s a good time!

