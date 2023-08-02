Shrewsberry carries torch for South Bend’s Coaches vs. Cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For years, former Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey hosted the annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraising event in South Bend.

Now, in his first season, Micah Shrewsberry carries the torch.

The golf outing was held Tuesday morning out at Blackthorn Golf Club. Coach Shrewsberry was merely a spectator, telling 16 News Now he’s got “no golf game.”

But that’s alright, because even a non-golfer can see the impact this event has not just in Michiana, but across the country.

“It gives one a chance to get out in the community and do some things and meet some people — people that are doing real work in the community, right?” Shrewsberry said. “I’m just here as a basketball coach trying to lend some time, but there are really people that are out there helping.

“This is something that’s important to all of us,” he added. “Something that touches us personally and gives myself, my staff and other people around the community a chance to give back in some way.”

Former Notre Dame athletes who don’t call northern Indiana home were back in town to continue a great tradition for a great cause.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of it, do whatever I can to help,” said Dane Goodwin, former Notre Dame guard. “It’s really cool to be around people who have all been impacted and trying to fight the cause.

“My dad has battled leukemia for a number of years now, and it’s just cool to be around so many great people,” he added. “Such a great cause, and I love coming back to campus.”

During last year’s event, they broke their donation record, raising $416,000. We’re still waiting for the number for this year’s event.

