‘Seemed like they were trying to cover their tracks’ : Former Landmark worker details final weeks on the job

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Landmark employee said the company was giving workers mixed messages after three patients were found dead at the Mishawaka facility in early July.

Adriana DeMuth said a man named Cliff Boyle spoke to workers in a virtual meeting following the deaths. According to a 2020 news article on the company’s massive expansion, Cliff is the father of Landmark Recovery CEO Matt Boyle.

“With that meeting, he - at the very beginning - he quickly acknowledged the deaths that happened at the facility, and it seemed to be almost like - I don’t want to say fake tears but kind of. It didn’t seem very authentic,” said DeMuth. “And then he immediately went into expansion and filling Medicaid beds and how important filling the Medicaid beds is and his equity and I was, we were, all the people, all the employees at PSBN facility were asking like, ‘We need answers. Like, are our jobs secure? What are you guys going to say to the media ‘cause this, something obviously needs to be said. What are the steps if we close?’ Like, we wanted real answers, and it was getting pushed back. And we never got those answers.”

In mid-July, based on what she read in a Microsoft Teams message, Adriana says managers were being given corporate clearance to let patients leave treatment early for emotional trauma reasons as a result of the July deaths.

“I also had my coworkers texting me, like, ‘Why are they letting [patients] leave so early?’” DeMuth claimed. “‘Cause they thought it was a little shady or suspicious that [Landmark was] kind of like, ‘Oh, you can go,’ because the main thing, [Landmark] focused on with us is, ‘Retention, retention, retention. Don’t let them leave, we need them to complete their treatment.’”

In the following weeks, DeMuth said many people, including herself, got fired. She said some people were given reasons that their work was sub-standard while some were not given a reason for being terminated. DeMuth got the pink slip on Saturday.

“They were down to actually 10 patients when I was there Saturday,” DeMuth said.

Last week, state health officials took away Landmark’s license at the Mishawaka facility and said patients had to be discharged or transitioned out by August 17th.

A couple days later, a staff e-mail 16 News Now obtained stated Mishawaka employees were to be furloughed and that patients had to be out by August 3rd.

On Monday, Landmark Recovery acknowledged the state’s decision to shut down three of its Indiana facilities. The rehab center in Mishawaka, previously described as “vastly understaffed” by St. Joseph County Police, was emptying out.

“With [Landmark] pushing them out of the facility like that and then firing all the staff, seemingly, it seemed like they were trying to cover their tracks or make people stay quiet, which isn’t going to happen because you know, lawsuits and stuff going on,” DeMuth remarked.

If DeMuth had an opportunity to speak to Landmark Recovery’s corporate team, she would say the following: “It’s not from a place of anger, but it’s a place for - if you guys really care about the money that you’re making, you need to make real changes and go to the facilities that you were wanting to open. And the expansions that you’re wanting to do? Take a step back and think about what you’re doing to the people that are in the facilities working and the patients that you’re bringing in when it’s not fully structured. It’s not fully staffed. It’s not fully secure either. I mean, just think about the things that are going on. Um, just realize the damage that was done and apologize for it.”

CEO Matt Boyle has not responded to 16 News Now’s request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.