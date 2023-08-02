Rules of the road when stopping for school buses

(WNDU) - Some school districts here in Michiana are reopening their doors to students this week, which means school buses are going to be back on the roads and drivers need to stay alert.

Brittany Ingle is the mother of three children who were killed at their bus stop nearly five years ago near Rochester.

She has the following message for drivers:

“Pay attention. You have to. You are in control of your vehicle. And driving is a privilege. We have to be aware of our surroundings,” she said. “These school buses are going to be on the roads. Stop means stop.”

Let’s remind you of the rules of the road when you need to stop for a school bus.

The image below shows when a school bus is stopped with red flashing lights on a two-lane road, traffic must stop in all directions. No one can pass.

When a bus stops in multi-lane traffic, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.

The only exception is the multi-lane highway with a concrete or grassy barrier. Vehicles behind the bus must stop, but vehicles in the opposite lanes can proceed with caution.

