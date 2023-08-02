Rules of the road when stopping for school buses

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Some school districts here in Michiana are reopening their doors to students this week, which means school buses are going to be back on the roads and drivers need to stay alert.

Brittany Ingle is the mother of three children who were killed at their bus stop nearly five years ago near Rochester.

She has the following message for drivers:

“Pay attention. You have to. You are in control of your vehicle. And driving is a privilege. We have to be aware of our surroundings,” she said. “These school buses are going to be on the roads. Stop means stop.”

Let’s remind you of the rules of the road when you need to stop for a school bus.

The image below shows when a school bus is stopped with red flashing lights on a two-lane road, traffic must stop in all directions. No one can pass.

When a bus stops in multi-lane traffic, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.

The only exception is the multi-lane highway with a concrete or grassy barrier. Vehicles behind the bus must stop, but vehicles in the opposite lanes can proceed with caution.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Granger Community Church providing discounted clothing for students returning to classroom

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s back to school season, and one Michiana church is looking to help families provide clothing for their children so they can have a great start to the school year!

Back To School

New charter school in South Bend holds open house ahead of first day

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The open house gave teachers and families a chance to talk for the first time and preview some of what’s to come for the upcoming school year.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Plymouth Applied Skills Class wins Martin’s grant

One School at a Time: Plymouth Applied Skills Class wins Martin’s grant

Updated: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The Applied Skills class at Plymouth High School will be using the grant money for weekly field trips to Magical Meadows, a therapeutic riding facility in Warsaw.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Excel Center in South Bend wins Martin’s grant

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Run by Goodwill, the free high school helps people over 18 finish their Indiana Core 40 diplomas.

Latest News

Education

Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal on May 8, 2023.

Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
With more than 28 years of education experience under her belt, Krista Troyer has been named the new principal of Model Elementary School.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: St. Jude Catholic School Wins Martin’s Grant.

One School at a Time: St. Jude Catholic School Wins Martin’s Grant

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Martin’s Super Markets has awarded $1,000 to St. Jude's Catholic School for its snack cart program, which helps kids with disabilities learn social, business, and culinary skills.

Education

Brandywine Community Schools

Brandywine Schools opens enrollment for fall 2023 preschool, kindergarten

Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Brandywine Community Schools has started its enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: Moran Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant.

One School at a Time: Moran Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
For the first time ever at PHM’s Moran Elementary, they plan to fill their auditorium to shine a light on the performing arts.

Education

Chandler Elementary School to be repurposed as career education center.

Chandler Elementary School to be repurposed as career education center

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Chandler will be repurposed by Goshen Community Schools as a career and technical education center for Goshen High School students.

Education

Goshen Community Schools

Model Elementary School to have another e-Learning day due to water main leak

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Goshen students at Model Elementary will be on e-Learning again on Wednesday.