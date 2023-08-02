Police: Missing Van Buren County woman may be in Holland area

An undated photo of Ella Wellington
An undated photo of Ella Wellington(Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office/WOOD-TV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a missing 85-year-old Van Buren County woman who was last seen in Holland.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV, Ella Wellington of Grand Junction was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after she left her home sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies say she left a note saying she was headed to Holland, possibly to the Flagstar Bank.

Ella is 5′5″ and weighs around 125 pounds. She has white/gray hair and blue eyes. Michigan State Police say she is driving a white 2016 Dodge Caravan with Michigan license plate DMR6543.

Ella was last seen on the south side of Lake Macatawa around 1:30 p.m. when she stopped at a house asking for directions. Later, she was seen on a traffic camera around 1:50 p.m. on Washington Street on Holland’s south side, according to MSP. Police believe she is lost somewhere in the Holland or Allegan area.

Deputies say Ella does not have a phone on her.

If you have any information on Ella’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or Van Buren County dispatch at 296-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Air quality improving; Mid 80s this week

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain chances will stay low through most of the week

Crime

Denarion Evans and Charles Little Jr.

Benton Harbor men sentenced to 20-60 years in death of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Both men previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Jan. 21 killing of Leon “Red” Johnson inside his home on LaSalle Street.

News

Benton Harbor men sentenced to 20-60 years in death of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

South Bend Police Department celebrates National Night Out, draws big crowd

South Bend Police Department celebrates National Night Out, draws big crowd

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
On Tuesday, police departments across the country celebrated National Night Out.

Latest News

News

St. Joe County commissioners amend leaf pickup program contract

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Financial pressures that threatened to dramatically increase the cost of St. Joseph County’s leaf pickup program have been headed off at the pass.

News

St. Joe County commissioners amend leaf pickup program contract

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Cultivate Food Rescue breaks ground on community cold storage facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Crews hope construction of the facility will be done by summer 2024.

News

Cultivate Food Rescue breaks ground on community cold storage facility

Updated: 1 hour ago

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Pickleball injuries on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There are 40 million people who take part in the sport, which means the odds of developing a pickleball-related injury are high.

Notre Dame

Shrewsberry carries torch for South Bend’s Coaches vs. Cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Former Notre Dame athletes who don’t call northern Indiana home were back in town to continue a great tradition for a great cause.