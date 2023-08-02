New Prairie football motivated by offseason doubt

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie’s season ended last year in the exact place you would want it to, but not with the exact finish you would want.

The Cougars made it all the way to the Class 4A state championship game in Indy but lost to East Central 37-7.

Playing on that stage wasn’t enough for the Cougars, who come into fall camp hearing the same doubt they heard last offseason before their appearance in the state final.

The cycle starts anew for a “prove them wrong” type of program.

“I think it’s more used as a motivator (rather) than turn the page,” said quarterback Marshall Kmiecik. “I mean, you’re always going to have that in the back of your head. It was a great season; we fell a little short. So, I think we just need to take the same path and just finish what we created.”

“We’ve kind of had a chip on our shoulder though because everybody thinks that we lost a lot of players and that we’re not going to make it as far,” said running back Brock Sinka. “But I believe we can be just as good as last year and make a good run back to state.”

“The same thing happened last year when we went to semi-state,” said wide receiver Reece Lapczynski. “They thought, ‘Oh, we lose Hunter Whiteneck, we lose Ben Fronk, we’re not going to do the same thing.’ And then we did. So, they’re just going to have to wait.”

New Prairie opens its 2023 season at LaPorte on Aug. 18.

