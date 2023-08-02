New Prairie football motivated by offseason doubt

By Matt Loch
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie’s season ended last year in the exact place you would want it to, but not with the exact finish you would want.

The Cougars made it all the way to the Class 4A state championship game in Indy but lost to East Central 37-7.

Playing on that stage wasn’t enough for the Cougars, who come into fall camp hearing the same doubt they heard last offseason before their appearance in the state final.

The cycle starts anew for a “prove them wrong” type of program.

“I think it’s more used as a motivator (rather) than turn the page,” said quarterback Marshall Kmiecik. “I mean, you’re always going to have that in the back of your head. It was a great season; we fell a little short. So, I think we just need to take the same path and just finish what we created.”

“We’ve kind of had a chip on our shoulder though because everybody thinks that we lost a lot of players and that we’re not going to make it as far,” said running back Brock Sinka. “But I believe we can be just as good as last year and make a good run back to state.”

“The same thing happened last year when we went to semi-state,” said wide receiver Reece Lapczynski. “They thought, ‘Oh, we lose Hunter Whiteneck, we lose Ben Fronk, we’re not going to do the same thing.’ And then we did. So, they’re just going to have to wait.”

New Prairie opens its 2023 season at LaPorte on Aug. 18.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Experienced grad assistant joins Irish coaching staff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Loch
Max Bullough is a former Michigan State player who’s got Notre Dame blood running through his veins.

Football

Coach Al Washington leads Notre Dame defensive linemen through drills during August practice.

Irish reload at defensive line after strong season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The defensive line was one of Notre Dame’s strongest units in 2022; they're looking to be just as dominant in 2023.

Notre Dame

Shrewsberry carries torch for South Bend’s Coaches vs. Cancer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Former Notre Dame athletes who don’t call northern Indiana home were back in town to continue a great tradition for a great cause.

Notre Dame

‘Iron Sharpens Iron’: Irish d-line gets to practice against Alt, Fisher

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Josh Bode and 16 News Now
Notre Dame's defensive line says it benefits from practicing against two of the best offensive tackles in the nation.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman named to Maxwell Award watch list

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Hartman is one of 85 players to watch this season.

Notre Dame

All-American tackle Joe Alt takes on leadership role in junior year

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders, Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Over just the last decade, the Fighting Irish have had four offensive linemen drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. We might be looking at the next one as we speak.

Notre Dame

Report: Notre Dame, Under Armour agree to new 10-year apparel deal

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The price tag is more than $10 million annually in cash and gear, according to Yahoo Sports’ sources.

High School

Jimtown football ready to ‘enjoy the ride’ in 2023

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Jimmies are coming off yet another title in the NIC North-South Division, but will be playing their final season in the league.

Notre Dame

Irish offensive line adjusts to 3rd position coach in 3 years

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Josh Bode, Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Despite the frequent changes in coaches, the chemistry of the offensive line has not changed at all.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football unveils green unforms for Ohio State game

Updated: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Apart from their iconic gold helmets, the Irish will be wearing all green on Sept. 23 at Notre Dame Stadium.