New neighborhood in the works for Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Big plans are in store for the small city of Nappanee as booming demand for housing is leaving officials trying to play catch-up.

“We don’t want to grow too quickly, but we want to provide options for people that want to move in or people that want to move from existing homes in Nappanee into a new home,” Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said.

City leaders say that existing housing options in Nappanee are filling up “rather quickly”; thus, plans were drawn to build a new subdivision: Wellfield Community.

“We all know the housing crisis is real, especially in Indiana, and it’s real here in our hometown of Nappanee,” Nate Yoder said, a director of business development of R. Yoder Construction.

R. Yoder Construction joined forces with the city to ease the pressure.

“We’ve got a lot of people coming in during the day, working and leaving right at the end of the day,” Yoder added. “So, the opportunity arose, and what’s exciting is we knew that there was a multigenerational need for housing.”

Wellfield Community will feature 55 villa, single-family, and estate home options in the first phase. Phase two will add 70 more houses, ending in a total of 125 new homes.

The project is something that local leaders say is a huge step in the right direction and one largely backed by the community.

“We’ve had some really good feedback from the community in general, and even from those outside the community that are looking to find a neighborhood that’s connected to a growing and vibrant community like Nappanee,” Yoder said. “We’ve got bike trails that are going to be directly associated with the bike trail that’s here in Nappanee that’ll take you right downtown.”

The neighborhood is located north of the Wellfield Park soccer field. Homes start at $395,000, including the lot.

