Missing Van Buren County woman found safe

UPDATE: Ella Wellington has been found safe. According to WOOD-TV, police did not say how or where she was found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a missing 85-year-old Van Buren County woman who was last seen in Holland.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV, Ella Wellington of Grand Junction was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after she left her home sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies say she left a note saying she was headed to Holland, possibly to the Flagstar Bank.

Ella is 5′5″ and weighs around 125 pounds. She has white/gray hair and blue eyes. Michigan State Police say she is driving a white 2016 Dodge Caravan with Michigan license plate DMR6543.

Ella was last seen on the south side of Lake Macatawa around 1:30 p.m. when she stopped at a house asking for directions. Later, she was seen on a traffic camera around 1:50 p.m. on Washington Street on Holland’s south side, according to MSP. Police believe she is lost somewhere in the Holland or Allegan area.

Deputies say Ella does not have a phone on her.

If you have any information on Ella’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or Van Buren County dispatch at 296-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.