Mishawaka police searching for missing 13-year-old

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department needs your help locating a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Annabelle Whitmer left home on July 26.

Annabelle is approximately 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. The 13-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Annabelle’s whereabouts, please call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.

