Mishawaka police searching for missing 13-year-old
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department needs your help locating a missing 13-year-old.
Police say Annabelle Whitmer left home on July 26.
Annabelle is approximately 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. The 13-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Annabelle’s whereabouts, please call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.
