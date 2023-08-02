Mishawaka police searching for missing 13-year-old

Annabelle Whitmer
Annabelle Whitmer(Mishawaka Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department needs your help locating a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Annabelle Whitmer left home on July 26.

Annabelle is approximately 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. The 13-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Annabelle’s whereabouts, please call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend seeks community feedback to help ‘Build the Budget’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The city of South Bend is looking for resident participation to help shape the 2024 budget season.

News

Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County (Mich.) crash identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened last Friday in the area of S. US-131 and Millard Road in Fabius Township.

News

Zebras back in classes at Rochester Community Schools

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Cass County Fair to hold annual demolition derby Wednesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Back To School

Back to School 2023: First days back in class for students across Michiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
While most schools in Michigan won’t be starting until late August, some districts in Indiana will be starting as soon as the first week of August.

Back To School

Rochester Back to School

Zebras back in classes at Rochester Community Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Rochester Community Schools welcomed students back to classes Wednesday morning, kicking off the back-to-school season here in Michiana.

News

First day of school for Rochester Community Schools students

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Smoke Moving Out, Weekend Rain Chances

First Alert Forecast: Smoke Moving Out, Weekend Rain Chances

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Smoke finally fades out at temps remain warm and low pressure makes a return this weekend.

News

First Alert Forecast: Smoke Moving Out, Weekend Rain Chances

First Alert Forecast: Smoke Moving Out, Weekend Rain Chances

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Cass County Fair to hold annual demolition derby Wednesday night

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The annual Off Road Demolition Derby begins at 7 p.m.