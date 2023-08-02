Medical Moment: Treating untreatable epilepsy in children

(WNDU) - Uncontrolled convulsions, tremors, stiffening of bodies, and loss of consciousness - these are all signs of epilepsy in children.

In the U.S., 3.4 million people have epilepsy. Early diagnosis and treatment are key for kids to develop normally.

For one mom she can’t believe it was just over a year ago her little guy had brain surgery.

“He had a seizure that was more just, kind of, a twitch,” said Sarah Patty, Johnny’s mother.

Johnny has epilepsy. Johnny’s stiff and jerking movements started when he was two and got increasingly worse.

“He had seizures that were starting from only one part of his brain,” said Dr. Fernando Galan, a pediatric epileptologist.

Medications didn’t work.

“If you fail more than two anti-seizure medications trials at appropriate doses, then you’re classified as treatment-resistant,” Dr. Galan explained.

But time matters.

“We do know that outcomes are better the earlier you do surgery,” Dr. Galan continued.

Today, non-pharmaceutical options include ketogenic diets that limit sugar and carbs and have been proven for some to ease, even cure, seizures. Vagus nerve stimulation controls seizures by sending small pulses of energy that regulate the brain’s excitability. Laser interstitial thermal therapy uses a tiny laser fiber to deliver heat directly into the epileptic lesion. And the final option...

“He underwent a surgery that’s called a right-temporal lobectomy,” Dr. Galan said. “So, we removed his temporal lobe, and we were able to stop his seizures.”

As for recovery, three days after surgery, Johnny’s moving slowly. Six days later, and he’s almost back to normal one month later, Sarah had her little rambunctious boy back.

“I never would’ve guessed that our son would be this active,” Sarah said.

Ready to start first grade with nothing holding him back.

Dr. Galan says depending on the type of epileptic surgery, up to 70% of children will remain seizure-free long-term.

