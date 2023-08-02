Medical Moment: Pickleball injuries on the rise

Pickleball play has grown so much recently that the hardest part of the game now is finding an empty court.

And it’s not just for grandparents. There are 40 million people who take part in the sport, which means the odds of developing a pickleball-related injury are high.

“I’ve had two injuries playing pickleball,” says Bob Friend. “The last one that I had, which was my patella tendon tear in my left knee, was playing in a tournament.”

Anyone can play pickleball, but 90% of injuries occur in those over 50.

“One of the common misconceptions about pickleball is that it’s less injury provoking than other sports,” says Dr. John-Paul Rue, an orthopedic sports surgeon. “Most of the injuries that we see occur in the lower extremity, so in the knees and the ankles. They’re usually from a sudden lunging, jumping, twisting type of maneuver.”

Bob’s patella injury to his knee was intense.

“He did, sort of, a sudden lunge, and what happened was, his quadriceps, his thigh muscles, contracted suddenly and actually ripped the tendon from off of the bone, just below the kneecap,” Dr. Rue said.

“The first four to six weeks, you’re pretty immobile,” Bob says. “Then, you start to gain confidence, and the brace starts to come off, because you sleep with a brace for the first five weeks.”

So, how can you keep pickleball fun but safe from strains, sprains, and dislocations? Dr. Rue says warm up, know your limitations, and stretch before and after playing.

Dr. Rue also reminds players that fractures are common, especially for low bone density in later years. So, he advises to perhaps play a little slower than you think you need to, and you’ll play a lot longer.

