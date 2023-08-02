Advertise With Us

Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.(KIVI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - They say “All work and no play” is dull, so how about playing as a job?

Mattel is looking for a “chief UNO player” and it’s dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products.

Mattel is accepting applications now, and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply, but not those younger than 18.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby flown to hospital after getting burned by cooking oil
5-year-old South Bend boy recovering from dog attack
First Alert Forecast: Smoke Moving Out, Weekend Rain Chances
First Alert Forecast: Smoke Moving Out, Weekend Rain Chances
The passengers say they would like improved communication and an apology from Amtrak but say an...
More than 80 Amtrak passengers stranded in South Bend
LIVESTREAM: Ospreys form nest atop WNDU studio tower

Latest News

Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old...
Gravy-themed roller coaster set to open at theme park next year
Vince Mahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent...
WWE’s McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
A jury has recommended the gunman responsible for killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue...
LNL: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Sentenced to Death
Gas prices have risen in recent weeks.
Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts