‘Iron Sharpens Iron’: Irish d-line gets to practice against Alt, Fisher

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a lot of similarities between the Notre Dame tight ends and the defensive line — a solid unit, with untapped potential, tasked with filling the void of an NFL talent.

Some key contributors are gone from last year’s defensive line, including sack leader Isaiah Foskey. With some new faces and familiar faces in different places, positional versatility on the line is key.

“If you can do more jobs — like Coach (Al) Golden says, especially in the NFL — if you can have one guy that does one job and one guy that does four jobs, who would you rather pick?” said senior defensive lineman Rylie Mills. “So, for me, that’s something I always prided myself on.”

“It’s a big thing for sure, just not focusing in on one position, just knowing how it all wraps together,” said sophomore defensive lineman Joshua Burnham.

And who do they get to practice against? Two of the best offensive tackles in the nation.

“We play against arguably one the best offensive line units, if not the best in the country,” said defensive line coach Al Washington. “You know, you’ve got top two tackles, you’ve got unbelievable experience at the guards position, and then you’ve got a really, really seasoned, tough center.”

“They’re so good,” said sophomore defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka. “But that makes me better, so I’m really happy I’m able to go against Joe (Alt) and Blake (Fisher).”

“Blake and Joe, they’re probably the best in the country,” said senior defensive lineman Jordan Bothelo. “So, honestly I’m very thankful they’re on my team, cause we’re going against them every day, you know, so iron sharpens iron.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.