Irish reload at defensive line after strong season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The defensive line was one of Notre Dame’s strongest units in 2022, but key contributors have since moved on.

Isaiah Foskey and the Ademilola twins combined for 17 sacks last season, but that production won’t be back for the 2023 season.

“The mentality is it’s next man up, all the time,” says senior defensive lineman Rylie Mills. “So even though we have people leave, I still believe we can be the greatest D-line in the country when it comes to what we’re doing.”

Defensive line coach Al Washington is an important piece of the puzzle as this group tries to turn the page.

“One thing I love about Coach Wash (is that) every day he’s out here, he gives it his all to us.” says sixth-year defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah. “He just shows how much he loves and cares about each one of us.”

But Coach Washington isn’t the only one holding these guys accountable. They say they feel a responsibility to each other to make this D-line unit special.

“We’re comfortable with each other,” says third-year defensive lineman Gabe Rubio. “We go to each other whenever we have problems with technique or anything that is going on or off the field.”

