First Alert Forecast: Our focus turns to late weekend rain

The quiet pattern will stick around through most of the week. The stagnant air mass will bring above average temperatures back to the area. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday and hold in that territory most of the weekend. The humidity will stay low during this stretch and morning temperatures will average between the middle to low 60s. The first chance of rain will enter the forecast on Saturday and into the start of next week.

Latest Wildfire Map:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunshine throughout the day with a slight increase in humidity. Smoke is expected to move out by the end of the day. Highs will reach back into the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Muggy throughout the day with highs reaching into the mid 80s with temps dipping into the mid 60s by nighttime.

FRIDAY: Continuing warm and somewhat muggy temps to end the workweek. Highs remain in the mid 80s with overnight lows drop into the low 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Rain chances make their return as high pressure fades away from the south later this weekend, with the best chances for rain on Sunday and Monday. Severe weather and heavy downpours are NOT expected at this time. Cooler overall temperatures for Michiana as the next week continues.

