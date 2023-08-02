Experienced grad assistant joins Irish coaching staff

By Matt Loch
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year, college football teams bring in graduate assistant coaches — young, future coaches who get to work alongside the pros.

And a program like Notre Dame can bring in some big names.

Last year it was James Laurinaitis with the linebackers. This year it’s Max Bullough — a former Michigan State player who’s got Notre Dame blood running through his veins.

The grandson of former Notre Dame captain Jim Morse told 16 Sports about joining the coaching staff and taking the field during the first week of fall camp.

“To be honest, a lot of it is making sure I know the defense well enough to keep up with these guys,” Bullough said. “That’s what I was thinking about the most is making sure I was going through it in my head because it’s a smart group. It’s a smart group, and I wanted to make sure I was on my P’s and Q’s.”

“He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s really tough. He’s mentally tough. He’ll just grind. He’ll work on it every day,” said defensive coordinator Al Golden. “He’s brought a lot of insight from Alabama and from the NFL, and so he’s got ideas and he’s got a lot of insight and he’s been a welcome addition.”

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

