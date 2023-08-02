Cultivate Food Rescue breaks ground on community cold storage facility

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue broke ground Tuesday on its new community cold storage facility.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district were among those in attendance at Tuesday’s groundbreaking.

The new facility is set to be over 20,000 square feet, with the goal of rescuing 19 million pounds of food annually.

After breaking ground, Yakym shared his praise for the new building.

“It’s right here on the southwest side of South Bend. It’s perfectly deployed in the community where there are hungry people,” he said. “This is a great example of a partnership that is not a big government solution, but people on the ground in the community coming together to solve a real problem of hunger and food insecurity right in our own backyard.”

Crews hope construction of the facility will be done by summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joe County commissioners amend leaf pickup program contract

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Financial pressures that threatened to dramatically increase the cost of St. Joseph County’s leaf pickup program have been headed off at the pass.

News

St. Joe County commissioners amend leaf pickup program contract

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Cultivate Food Rescue breaks ground on community cold storage facility

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Pickleball injuries on the rise

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
There are 40 million people who take part in the sport, which means the odds of developing a pickleball-related injury are high.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Shrewsberry carries torch for South Bend’s Coaches vs. Cancer

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Former Notre Dame athletes who don’t call northern Indiana home were back in town to continue a great tradition for a great cause.

News

Coaches vs. Cancer: Tradition for great cause continues in South Bend

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

‘Iron Sharpens Iron’: Irish d-line gets to practice against Alt, Fisher

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Air quality improving; Mid 80s this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain chances will stay low through most of the week

Back To School

Rules of the road when stopping for school buses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Some school districts here in Michiana are reopening their doors to students this week, which means school buses are going to be back on the roads and drivers need to stay alert.

News

Rules of the road when stopping for school buses

Updated: 2 hours ago