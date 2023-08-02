Cultivate Food Rescue breaks ground on community cold storage facility

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue broke ground Tuesday on its new community cold storage facility.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district were among those in attendance at Tuesday’s groundbreaking.

The new facility is set to be over 20,000 square feet, with the goal of rescuing 19 million pounds of food annually.

After breaking ground, Yakym shared his praise for the new building.

“It’s right here on the southwest side of South Bend. It’s perfectly deployed in the community where there are hungry people,” he said. “This is a great example of a partnership that is not a big government solution, but people on the ground in the community coming together to solve a real problem of hunger and food insecurity right in our own backyard.”

Crews hope construction of the facility will be done by summer 2024.

