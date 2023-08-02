Cass County Tractor Pullers honored at county fair

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Fair is underway, and an important man in the community was recognized Tuesday night.

The rides, fair food, and fun are going on all week. But before the crowd heard the roar of the engines for the annual tractor pull, a special honor was given by state leaders to Tom Florea and the Cass County Tractor Pullers.

That’s because they raise thousands of dollars each year for Cass County Cancer Service.

“It’s about helping people — people that need help,” Florea said. “There’s so many people out there in the county that need help that don’t even know that the organization is there to do anything with until I got involved. Nobody in my area even knew anything about it until I started pushing it, and I think everybody in my area knows about it now. So, I’m not going to give up.”

Florea’s daughter says her dad is always donating his time to others. Cass County Cancer Service is available to anyone in the county with cancer and in need of assistance.

The fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 5. The Cass County Fairgrounds are located at 590 N. O’Keefe Street in Cassopolis. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.