Cass County Fair to hold annual demolition derby

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Cass County Fair continues today, and their next event is one that’ll get your gears moving!

The annual Off Road Demolition Derby happens tonight at 7 p.m.

It will be presented by Unique Motor Sports, Michigan’s longest owned and operated motor sports company.

Tickets are now $15 for adults, $10 for children 6 through 12 and $6 for kids 5 and under.

You can purchase them online at the Cass County Fair website.

The fair runs through Saturday, August 5th and is located at 590 N. O’Keefe Street in Cassopolis.

