Cass County Fair to hold annual demolition derby Wednesday night

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Fair continues Wednesday with an event that’ll get your gears moving!

The annual Off Road Demolition Derby begins at 7 p.m. It will be presented by Unique Motor Sports, Michigan’s longest owned and operated motor sports company.

Tickets are now $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 through 12, and $6 for kids ages 5 and under.

You can purchase them online at the Cass County Fair website.

The fair runs through Saturday, Aug, 5, and is located at 590 N. O’Keefe Street in Cassopolis.

