Cass County Fair to hold annual demolition derby Wednesday night

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Fair continues Wednesday with an event that’ll get your gears moving!

The annual Off Road Demolition Derby begins at 7 p.m. It will be presented by Unique Motor Sports, Michigan’s longest owned and operated motor sports company.

Tickets are now $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 through 12, and $6 for kids ages 5 and under.

You can purchase them online at the Cass County Fair website.

The fair runs through Saturday, Aug, 5, and is located at 590 N. O’Keefe Street in Cassopolis.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

