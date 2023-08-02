Camp HERO returns to Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Fair has already come and gone, but kids in Warsaw are still out having fun at the fairgrounds this summer!

Camp HERO is a three-day camp hosted by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. It’s giving kids the chance to explore rewarding careers in public service — including police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.

Wednesday’s focus was on EMS workers. The kids even got to see a medical helicopter up close and personal!

“This is our fourth year for the camp, and it keeps getting a little bit bigger and a little bit better every year, so it’s exciting,” said Doug Light, PIO for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. "

Over 140 kids signed up for the camp, which was free thanks to some generous donors.

“We have a tremendous and wonderful community,” Light said. “We have a lot of donors and got a lot of donations to make our camp successful, so we thank them for that.”

Camp HERO runs through Friday.

