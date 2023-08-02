Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County (Mich.) crash identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed in a crash last weekend in Fabius Township.

Deputies were called around 11 p.m. last Friday to the area of S. US-131 and Millard Road on reports of a crash involving a van and a bicyclist.

Investigators said the bicyclist, identified as 39-year-old Heather Lynn Lafler of Three Rivers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 66-year-old White Pigeon man, and his female passenger were not hurt.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Three Rivers Police Department, Michigan State Police, Fabius-Park Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire and Ambulance, and Brokers Towing.

