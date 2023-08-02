Benton Harbor men sentenced to 20-60 years in death of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Two Benton Harbor men charged in the deadly shooting of another Benton Harbor man back in January have been sentenced.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Denarion Evans and Charles Little Jr. will spend anywhere from 20 to 60 years in prison.

Both men previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Jan. 21 killing of Leon “Red” Johnson inside his home on LaSalle Street. They, along with Immanuel Williams Jr., said they went to Johnson’s house to steal money or marijuana.

They broke down the door, entered the house, and shot Johnson, who later died trying to defend himself.

Little and Evans will become eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

Williams was found guilty last month of first-degree felony murder, home invasion, and felony firearms. A first-degree murder conviction holds a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole.

Williams has a sentencing date set for Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Benton Harbor men sentenced to 20-60 years in death of Leon 'Red' Johnson

