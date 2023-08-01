What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find pork chops, perch, and pancakes on the menu! You’ll also find a look at some food events taking place beyond this week.

Summer Restaurant Weeks (Downtown South Bend) Monday, July 24, through Sunday, Aug. 6. Enjoy value priced breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items at local restaurants. Earn points toward prizes by using the free mobile Restaurant Weeks Dining Pass. For more details or the free pass, (Downtown South Bend) Monday, July 24, through Sunday, Aug. 6. Enjoy value priced breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items at local restaurants. Earn points toward prizes by using the free mobile Restaurant Weeks Dining Pass. For more details or the free pass, click here

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Aug. 3, kitchen open at 3 p.m. - Pork chop dinner, $14; Lemon cheesecake, $6. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish Fry Buffet (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Friday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat perch, smelt, and pollack squares, macaroni & cheese, fries, onion rings, salads, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 6 to 12), $6. Family friendly environment.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Aug. 4, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Pancake Breakfast (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Cost: 3 pancakes/3 sausages/drink $7; 3 pancakes/3 sausages/scrambled eggs/drink, $9.

August Wine Walk (Downtown South Bend) next Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Three beverage samples and light food pairings at each stop. Cost: $55/person for food and drink; $30/person for food only. Tickets for July are sold out, purchase now for August’s walk. For more information or tickets, (Downtown South Bend) next Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Three beverage samples and light food pairings at each stop. Cost: $55/person for food and drink; $30/person for food only. Tickets for July are sold out, purchase now for August’s walk. For more information or tickets, click here . Final Wine Walk is Sept. 13.

Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) next Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - All you can eat. Fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (10 and under), $7. Eat-in or drive-up carryout. For carryout, call 269-545-8280 starting at 4 p.m. for 5 p.m. pickup. The Legion Auxiliary is also having a bake sale.

Fundraiser Fish Fry (Michiana Walleye Association - 13040 Day Road, Mishawaka) Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Fried pollock or salmon, coleslaw, baked beans, roll/butter, tarter sauce. Cost: $13. Meals served while supplies last. Drive-thru carryout only.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

